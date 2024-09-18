Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to make her pan-Indian debut; will it be Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 or Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s what we know

Pan-Indian films have become quite the norm in Indian cinema at the moment, and it seems that nearly most actors are ready to take the leap of faith in this regard. As per the latest report, it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan who is believed to be joining in the bandwagon of pan-Indian films and collaborating on a massive flick soon.

However, the report does not end here. It further suggests that the actress is being considered for a part of two highly anticipated projects that are lined up already. This includes SS Rajamouli’s directorial SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu and Prabhas’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit.

While there has been no confirmation on the matter yet, fans and admirers of the actress have been quite excited with the latest speculation, and it would be quite interesting to note which project the actress would finally be a part of.

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan was earlier supposed to be a part of Kannada star Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic, which includes a stellar star cast. She was rumored to be essaying the role of the actor’s sister in the film.

However, due to certain reasons, the diva backed out of the project. Later on, her role was offered to lady superstar Nayanthara, who has finally stepped on board for the same.

Coming back to the buzz about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s forthcoming pan-Indian film, it is supposed to be a multi-starrer project, including some of the most talented names from across the different regional film industries.

The shooting of this tentative movie is said to be beginning by early 2025, and it would be eyeing a release somewhere in 2026. In fact, the rumor also highlights that the actress has already chalked off a significant part of her schedule to this film.

While not much is made aware of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29, the fans of the actor have been going gaga over the massive collaboration happening between the actor and director of such an enigma.

On the other hand, Prabhas’ Spirit is speculated to be channeling unmatched energy and action, something that has been a specialty of the movies created by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

