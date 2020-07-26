  1. Home
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & others salute real heroes & their sacrifice for the country

Mohanlal paid his tribute to bravehearts by sharing a video on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. Actress Taapsee Pannu also tweeted on India's victory.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 12:53 pm
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & others salute real heroes & their sacrifice for the countryKargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & others salute real heroes & their sacrifice for the country
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year and it is the most special occasion as we pay respect and gratitude to soldiers of the Indian army. It is a proud day for all the Indians as they celebrate the occasion by paying respect to the brave-hearts who defeated Pakistan troops in the Kargil war which was fought for more than 60 days and ended on this date today. However, many brave soldiers lost their lives during the war. To mark the occasion, many celebrities from the South Indian film industry took to social media paid tribute to the real heroes and their sacrifice for the country. 

Mohanlal gave his tribute to Bravehearts by sharing a video on 21st  Vijay Diwas 2020. Actress Taapsee Pannu also tweeted on India's victory. She wrote, "21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas."

Vishnu Manchu Tweeted, "Never Forget! Do share the names of our Telugu brothers and sisters of Kargil! #KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmy #Salutes." 

Nivin Pauly is also remembering our martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

Check out Tweets below: 

