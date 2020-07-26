Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & others salute real heroes & their sacrifice for the country

Mohanlal paid his tribute to bravehearts by sharing a video on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. Actress Taapsee Pannu also tweeted on India's victory.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year and it is the most special occasion as we pay respect and gratitude to soldiers of the Indian army. It is a proud day for all the Indians as they celebrate the occasion by paying respect to the brave-hearts who defeated Pakistan troops in the Kargil war which was fought for more than 60 days and ended on this date today. However, many brave soldiers lost their lives during the war. To mark the occasion, many celebrities from the South Indian film industry took to social media paid tribute to the real heroes and their sacrifice for the country.

Mohanlal gave his tribute to Bravehearts by sharing a video on 21st Vijay Diwas 2020. Actress also tweeted on India's victory. She wrote, "21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas."

Vishnu Manchu Tweeted, "Never Forget! Do share the names of our Telugu brothers and sisters of Kargil! #KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmy #Salutes."

Nivin Pauly is also remembering our martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

Do share the names of our Telugu brothers and sisters of Kargil!#KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmy #Salutes pic.twitter.com/edj69hdKk8 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) July 26, 2020

Today's an occasion that suits the best to celebrate the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. Cannot believe it's already two decades since #OperationVijay.

ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ವಿಜಯ್ ದಿವಸ#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/M1dYoFwQPl — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) July 26, 2020

Salute to the indomitable valour and sacrifice of our Heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas#KargilVijayDivas https://t.co/ye4nrAT2Om — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) July 26, 2020

Remembering the sacrifice of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect the nation. Salute to the Indian Army. ##KargilVijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/uMVIjg3ysg — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 26, 2020

