Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Mohanlal remembers brave soldiers and pays tribute with a heartfelt note

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to honour and pay respect to our brave fighters of the Indian Armed Forces. A lot of celebs are also paying heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers of the country on this day. Superstar Mohanlal took to Twitter and penned a note to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021. He wrote, "On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us not only remember our country’s remarkable victory but also pay homage to the valiant soldiers of our Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in defence of our nation. #KargilVijayDiwas."

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. He wrote, "A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors," followed by tags, #KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind.

Take a look:

On the work front, Malayalam actor Mohanlal has teamed up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph yet again for a film titled, 12th Man.

Meanwhile, his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham will release on August 12 on the occasion of Onam.

