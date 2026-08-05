Karikaala: Sundeep Kishan announces two-part fantasy action slated to release in 2027

Karikaala, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, is an upcoming fantasy action film slated to release in 2027. The actor recently shared the first look of the two-part film on social media.

Karikaala Release Date

Sharing the update on his social media handle, Sundeep Kishan wrote, “Teaming up for the incredibly ambitious Karikaala with visionary/passionate Director & Producers of Shambala... Migathadi motham Cinema Matladuthundi… (The rest will be spoken by the film itself.)”

Here’s the post:

The upcoming film is directed by Ugandhar Muni, with Sundeep Kishan portraying a fierce warrior in a fantasy setting. Mounted on horseback with a sword in hand and accompanied by a roaring lion, his first look showcases the film’s grand scale and adventurous tone.

Set in an imaginative world inspired by classic Chandamama fairy tales, Karikaala promises a magical journey featuring mythical creatures, powerful kingdoms, ancient legends, and supernatural elements.

Produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju under Shining Pictures, the film reunites director Ugandhar Muni with large-scale fantasy storytelling after Shambhala. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

The film has been planned as a two-part saga. Chapter 1 is scheduled to release on July 2, 2027, while Chapter 2 will arrive a few months later on October 28, 2027.

Sundeep Kishan’s work front

Sundeep Kishan made his OTT debut with the web series Super Subbu , which follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, a young public awareness officer who arrives in the fictional village of Maakipur with the aim of educating its residents.

As he navigates the villagers’ curiosity and unpredictable nature, Subbu faces a series of humorous challenges while balancing his personal and professional struggles. The series also features Mithila Palkar, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, Get Up Srinu, Jeevan, and others in key roles. Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the series is available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Sundeep Kishan will play the lead role in Sigma, marking the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay . The film also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and others in key roles. Initially scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, the film was postponed, with no official update announced yet.

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