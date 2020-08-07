  1. Home
Karnam Malleswari biopic: Rakul Preet Singh to essay the role of the Olympic weightlifting medalist?

It should be noted that Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu were earlier rumoured to be playing the role of Malleswari.
Well, it seems like Rakul Preet Singh is all set to make a tremendous comeback to the Tollywood industry. Rakul was last seen in Manmadhudu 2 where she shared the screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni, which was not received well by the audience. Now, new reports have come up stating that the actress has given her nod to essay the role of Olympic weightlifting medalist Karnam Malleswari for her biopic. It should be noted that Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu were earlier rumoured to be playing the role of Malleswari.

Apparently, when she heard the script, Rakul was mighty impressed and immediately gave her nod. The film will be directed by Sanjana Reddy, and an official announcement of Rakul’s starring is still awaited. Bankrolled by Kona Film Corporation, the biopic has dialogues penned by Kona Venkat. Earlier, media reports suggested that the film will give an insight into the life of Malleswari and it will not just be her winning the medal for India. Apparently, the film will be more than what anyone could find on searching for Malleswari online.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has Indian 2 in her kitty. Directed by Shankar, the film has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Kajal Aggarwal is yet another female lead and Siddharth will be seen playing a key role in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which was about an ex freedom fighter’s struggles to eradicate corruption in the country.

