Karnan: The Dhanush starrer to be wrapped soon; Check details

Actor Dhanush’s next film Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj has been progressing at a brisk pace in Tirunelveli. While Dhanush and his costar Lal have been posting pictures from the sets on their social media platforms, a new report claims that the film will be wrapped up in February. After the wrap up, there will be few more days of shooting, which will be done in a few days. The makers are planning to wrap up the major portions by next month, says a report in The Times Of India.

The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and media reports suggest that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen playing the female lead in Karnan. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations had earlier taken to Twitter to share a photo of the film’s crew during the pooja ceremony of the film, while revealing the film’s title.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj was recently wrapped up. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles in the film. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. Dhanush’s movie Pattas hit the big screens recently, and the film’s Telugu version is all set to be released for the Tollywood audience in February. The actor is also gearing up for his next film with Ratchasan famed director Ram Kumar.

