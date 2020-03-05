Karnan: Dhanush's BTS photos from the sets with Mari Selvaraj and team will leave you excited for the film

One can see in the BTS photos of Karnan, Dhanush along with director Mari prepping up for a shot in his desi look. The Tamil actor's different and captivating look is sure to leave you excited for the film.

Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film Karnan starring Dhanush in the lead role is the talk of the town since its inception. After the success of Asuran and Pattas, Dhanush's fans are eagerly looking forward to Karnan. The first look of the film has already set high expectations and now, a few on-set pictures have surfaced on social media. One can see in the BTS photos, Dhanush along with director Mari prepping up for a shot in his desi look. The Tamil actor's different and captivating look is sure to leave you excited for the film.

The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and the team has begun with post-production. Karnan also has Mollywood star Lal in a key role. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. The upcoming film will have music by GV Prakash. A few days ago, a video of Dhanush attacking a police station went viral on social media. The leaked video was shared by the fan clubs. Karnan is apparently based on caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

Meanwhile, the film recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Karunas' political party issued a statement stating that Karnan could cause caste-related problems. They requested to ban the film. As of now, the makers are yet to react to the controversy.

