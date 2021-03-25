Karnan: Mari Selvaraj changes the name of Pandarathi Puranam to Manjanathi Puranam after High Court’s notice

Announcing the news, Mari Selvaraj penned an emotional note while explaining why he took the decision and thanked his fans for standing by him.

A few days ago, the Madras High Court sent notices to Karnan’s producers and director Mari Selvaraj after a petition was filed in the High Court alleging that the song titled Pandarathi Puranam from the film had lyrics that were offensive to a particular community. It was also demanded a ban to be imposed on the film until the makers remove the song from the film. Following the backlash, the makers have now changed the song’s name to Manjanathi Puranam.

Director Mari Selvaraj took to his social media space to announce the news and he explained why he changed the name and what was his intention. He said in the note, “I thank my fans for supporting ever since the shooting of Karnan began. The love you show towards me has also taught me to be responsible while performing my job. The song Pandarathi Puranam was also created with respecting the values of people.”

He further added, “However, the impact certain words create in our society is unimaginable. I have decided to end all the issues revolving around Pandarathi Puranam. We have now officially changed the song’s name to Manjanathi Puranam. We have made the changes in our film and it will take some time to reflect in the digital platform”. Karnan, with Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on April 9 amidst huge expectations. The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations.

