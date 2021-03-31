Karnan: Mari Selvaraj recalls his first meet with Dhanush; Says 'He's the one who can carry all my stories'

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam also stated that Dhanush will get National Award for Karnan as well.

The makers of Dhanush starrer Karnan hosted a press meet today, attended by the entire cast and crew. Director Mari Selvaraj also graced the event today sans Dhanush who is away in the USA for his upcoming Hollywood film, The Gray Man. At the event today, Mari recalled his first meet with Dhanush and also revealed that he had envisioned Pariyerum Perumal with him as a lead hero. 'He's the one who can carry all my stories," Mari Selvaraj said. He further added that both Dhanush and producer Thanu were completely supportive, appreciative of him during the making of Karnan.

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan was also all praises for Dhanush and revealed how he left no stone unturned to prep up for the role. He said, "Dhanush committed himself to Karnan, and then only watched Mari's first film Pariyerum Perumal. He's open to independent films as well as international films."

Yogi Babu, who is also a part of the film revealed he plays a very important role in Karnan and that it is not the usual comic role. "I’m thankful to Mari Selvaraj for the opportunity," he said at the event.

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam stated that Dhanush will get National Award for Karnan as well.

Meanwhile, check out the newly released 4th song from the film here:

Karnan is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films that the audience is looking forward to. It also stars Lal, Jai Kiran, Yogi Babu, Don, Anitha Abdul, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan.

