Karnan: New poster of the Mari Selvaraj directorial shows Dhanush riding horse with a sword

Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared a glimpse of his look from his upcoming film Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj.

It has been a while since the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan announced that they have wrapped up the shooting process. Now, wishing the fans on New Year, the makers of the film have revealed an unseen new poster of Dhanush from the film, where the Asuran star can be seen riding a horse with a sword in his hand. While releasing the poster, the makers also revealed that the first look poster of Dhanush will be revealed soon.

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. The film also stars Gauri Kishan of 96 fame in a key role, while popular Mollywood star Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Dhanush made the headlines recently after it was announced that the cult classic Kollywood film Aayirathil Oruvan is getting a remake with Dhanush as the lead actor directed by Selvaraghavan and YuvN Shankar Raja to compose music. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and the makers are eyeing to release the magnum opus in 2024. Dhanush will be next seen in the gangster flick titled Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Other than this, he has in his pipeline, a yet to be titled film directed by Karthik Naren.

