Karnan Remake: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to step into Dhanush's shoes for the Telugu version

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas who has watched the original was bowled over by the script and execution of Karnan. He is super excited to be a part of the film's Telugu version.

Young and promising hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be stepping into the shoes of Dhanush for the Karnan Telugu remake. Sai Sreenivas, who is known for his role in Rakshasudu which was a remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan has bagged two projects and both are remakes. He is making his entry in Bollywood with Chatrapati remake and it is being directed by VV Vinayak under the Pen Studios banner. The film's commencement is delayed due to the second wave of the corona. A huge set was erected recently in Hyderabad for the first schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, after wrapping up Chatrapati remake, will be stepping into the shoes of Kollywood star Dhanush for Karnan's Telugu version. Karnan released this year and it witnessed Dhanush in an action-packed role. Bellamkonda who has watched the original was bowled over by the script and execution. He indeed is contented to do the film in Telugu. The makers will announce the entire cast and crew of the film soon.

Karnan released on April 9 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and it collected Rs 46 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. The film also featured Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Karnan has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K.

