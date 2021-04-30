  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karnan Remake: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to step into Dhanush's shoes for the Telugu version

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas who has watched the original was bowled over by the script and execution of Karnan. He is super excited to be a part of the film's Telugu version.
5909 reads Mumbai
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in karnan Telugu remake Karnan Remake: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to step into Dhanush's shoes for the Telugu version
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Young and promising hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be stepping into the shoes of Dhanush for the Karnan Telugu remake. Sai Sreenivas, who is known for his role in Rakshasudu which was a remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan has bagged two projects and both are remakes. He is making his entry in Bollywood with Chatrapati remake and it is being directed by VV Vinayak under the Pen Studios banner. The film's commencement is delayed due to the second wave of the corona. A huge set was erected recently in Hyderabad for the first schedule of the film.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, after wrapping up Chatrapati remake, will be stepping into the shoes of Kollywood star Dhanush for Karnan's Telugu version. Karnan released this year and it witnessed Dhanush in an action-packed role. Bellamkonda who has watched the original was bowled over by the script and execution. He indeed is contented to do the film in Telugu. The makers will announce the entire cast and crew of the film soon.

WATCH KARNAN TEASER BELOW: 

Karnan released on April 9 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and it collected Rs 46 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. The film also featured Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Karnan has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Dhanush’s Karnan: The Mari Selvaraj directorial to be remade in Telugu?
Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer to release on June 18
Dhanush’s next film with Mari Selvaraj to be the sequel to Karnan?
After Karnan, Dhanush teams up with Mari Selvaraj yet again; Shoot to commence in 2022
Actor Vivek's Demise: Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Ravi Teja and others shocked and heartbroken
AR Rahman’s 99 Songs: Rajinikanth, Dhanush send their best wishes to the Oscar winning composer