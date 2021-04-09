Karnan Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer action drama
After Asuran and Pattas, National Award-winning actor Dhanush is back with an action drama titled, Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner, Karnan has released amidst high expectations among the moviegoers. The story of the film revolves around a fearless village youth who must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village. Karnan also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan.
Well, the first reviews of the film are out and Dhanush starrer has managed to hit the right chord. The film is getting a positive response on Twitter from the audience and critics alike. Calling it an all-time classic and tagging it already a royal blockbuster, reviewer Kaushik tweeted, "Alltime Classic. So many moments of goosebumps & cinematic highs. Ennaya panni vechrukeenga. The 2nd half is emotionally overwhelming at the same time extremely engaging on a mass level."
#Karnan 1st Half: Set in an imaginary village #Podiyankulam
Caste conflict between two villages.. Subtle and realistic.. @dhanushkraja is in beast mode.. Pre-interval sequence verithanam..
Excellent supporting cast..
@Music_Santhosh and Dir @mari_selvaraj fine form..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 9, 2021
#Karnan: Very few films meet the immense prerelease hype. Very few films maintain high standards in both halves. Karnan does all this !
This is a class apart in the space of films based on the oppressed community rising up in life. Podiyankulathin Ezhuchhi! @dhanushkraja
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 9, 2021
#Karnan: 5/5. Alltime Classic. So many moments of goosebumps & cinematic highs. Ennaya panni vechrukeenga
The 2nd half is emotionally overwhelming at the same time extremely engaging on a mass level@dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj @theVcreations &team deserve a royal BLOCKBUSTER
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 9, 2021
#Karnan - Dhanush is Fantastic. Lal Super. Rajisha’s role is less. Gud perf frm Laxmipriya. Apt BGM & Visuals. Usage of animals & landscape is beautiful. Length is d only drawback. Yet another Powerful film from Mari Selvaraj. His efforts r clearly visible in each frame. WORTH!
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 9, 2021
#SaNa @Music_Santhosh deserves national award for #Karnan
That's it, that's the tweet.
— Kishore (@tisiskicha) April 9, 2021
#Karnan - Karnan - Tharam
Vera level execution. Romba slow than padam, analum pure mass. 1st half romba sumar and internal block is verithanam. 2nd half fully va asura va asura mode than, complete mass moment's in 2nd half
Sure shot Blockbuster. #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/gyYhAt7urs
— Bragadeesh (@Braga1991) April 9, 2021
#karnan strictly avg...
One word review by my tamil friend :- Ambedkar in aggressive mode is #karnan ..
looks like another caste based film from mari Selvaraj
— Messagebabu (@messagebabu) April 9, 2021
#Karnan pic.twitter.com/LBcXCqUDZl
— Hari Tweets (@Hdukiee) April 9, 2021
#Karnan is @mari_selvaraj's rage #Dhanush is in terrific form, as always.
Visually intense, metaphorically strong and emotionally hard hitting.#SaNa is excellent with the songs & background score. Yet another blockbuster for @theVcreations
— Kishore (@tisiskicha) April 9, 2021
#Karnan - Vera maari 2nd half #Sana ku national award confirm pinni pedal #Dhanush as usual was terrific throughout ! #Maari
— Zaro (@arjunramesh23) April 9, 2021
#karnan :Classic with moments are goosebumps & cinematic are realistic . Ennaya panni vechrukeenga @mariselvaraj it’s has pain behind the story @dhanushkraja Karnan ah vazhdhuirukaru @dhanushfans24x7 @DirectorS_Shiva @B_RAJA_ pic.twitter.com/M2Btnyq66N
— Vimalgv0711 (@VimalgvDhanu) April 9, 2021
Meanwhile, with COVID-19 cases increasing in Tamil Nadu and everywhere, the film is being screened with 50% occupancy in theatres. "As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj (sic),” Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed.
As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj
— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) April 8, 2021
Also Read: Ahead of Vakeel Saab release, Chiranjeevi shares a treasured throwback photo with Pawan Kalyan