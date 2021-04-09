  1. Home
Karnan Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer action drama

The first reviews of the film are out and Dhanush starrer Karnan has managed to hit the right chord.
After Asuran and Pattas, National Award-winning actor Dhanush is back with an action drama titled, Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner, Karnan has released amidst high expectations among the moviegoers. The story of the film revolves around a fearless village youth who must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village. Karnan also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan.

Well, the first reviews of the film are out and Dhanush starrer has managed to hit the right chord. The film is getting a positive response on Twitter from the audience and critics alike. Calling it an all-time classic and tagging it already a royal blockbuster, reviewer Kaushik tweeted, "Alltime Classic. So many moments of goosebumps & cinematic highs. Ennaya panni vechrukeenga. The 2nd half is emotionally overwhelming at the same time extremely engaging on a mass level." 

Check out what the audience has to say about Dhanush starrer Karnan:

Meanwhile, with COVID-19 cases increasing in Tamil Nadu and everywhere, the film is being screened with 50% occupancy in theatres. "As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj (sic),” Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed. 

