Karnataka Rajyotsava: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR twin in white as they honor late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The Karnataka Rajyotsava Award function was held in Bengaluru today with Rajinikanth and Jr NTR as chief guests. Now, some sneak peeks from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Both the stars can be seen twinning in white at the event. During the ceremony, the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with the Karnataka Ratna Award.

For those unaware, Puneeth Rajkumar left a huge void in Sandalwood after passing away in October last year, after suffering a major heart attack. He was just 46 then, and his several Kannada projects were awaiting to be released at the time.

Puneeth Rajkumar's lesson in schools

Another announcement in the honor of late actor was made by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai. He announced that a lesson on the late Kannada actor's life will be incorporated into the school curriculum. He revealed, "We will do whatever is possible. Puneeth Rajkumar had done a yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work. The fact that Puneeth Rajkumar donated his organs says a lot about the kind of person he was. Many more people have stepped forward to offer their eyes since his passing."

Gandhada Gudi

Puneeth Rajkumar's last appearance on the silver screens was the 2022 documentary drama titled Gandhada Gudi. The actor explores the wildlife of Karnataka with the award-winning wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS in the movie. Amoghavarsha JS has also directed the drama.

The project premiered in the cinema halls on 28th October this year and was well-received by the audience. The film holds a very special place in the hearts of the fans for multiple reasons. It marks the last on-screen appearance of Puneeth Rajkumar and it was further released on his 1st Death Anniversary on 29th October.

