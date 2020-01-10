Karnataka State Film Awards 2018: Raghavendra Rajkumar, film Aa Karaala Ratri, Meghana Raj win big
The full winners list of Karnataka State Film Awards 2018 was announced today, i.e. January 10, and it was graced by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. A total of 31 winners were announced today and First Best Movie Award was bagged by Aa Karaala Ratri, while Raghavendra Rajkumar has won Best Actor for his performance in Ammana Mane. Ramana Savari and Ondalla Eradalla have won the Second Best and Third Best film Awards. Meghana Raj has won the Best Actress Award for her powerful role in Iruvudellawa Bittu.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
First Best Movie: Aa Karaala Ratri
Second Best Movie: Ramana Savaari
Third Best Movie: Ondella Yardalla
Social Concern Film: Deyi Baidethi
Best Actor (Male): Raghavendra Rajkumar (Ammana Mane)
Best Actress (Male): Meghana Raj (Iruvudellava Bittu)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Balaji Manohar (Churi Katte)
Best Actress in Supporting Role (Female): Veena Sundar (A Karaala Ratri)
Best Story: Harish S (Nayi Gere)
Best Screenplay: P Sheshadri (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)
Best Dialogue: Sirisha Joshi (Savitri Bapule) Savitribai Phule
Best Cinematography: Naveen Kumar I (Ammachi Yemba Nenapu)
Best Music Director: Ravi Basrur (KGF)
Best Editing: Suresh Arumugam (Trataka)
Best Child Artiste (Male): Master Urs (Ramana Savari)
Best Child Artiste (Female): Baby Sinchana (Andavada)
Best Art Director: Shivakumar J (KGF)
Best Lyrics: Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Bayalatada Bheemanna)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Siddhartha Belmannu (Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Kalavati Dayananda (Deyi Baidethi)
Special Jury Award: Anantarayappa (Samanateya Kadege)
