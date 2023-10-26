Karthi 26 team celebrates director Nalan Kumarasamy's birthday with Karthi and Krithi Shetty; see PICS

Director Nalan Kumarasamy, mostly known for his Tamil films Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, was last seen on the director’s chair for his segment Aadal Paadal in the anthological movie Kutty Story. It was reported that he will make his next with Karthi, which Studio Green will produce.

Now, the makers themselves have shared a special post with the director celebrating his 43rd birthday on the sets of the film. The pictures shared by the production team are the first official confirmation by the team of the filming of Karthi’s 26th film.

Check out the official tweet by the makers of Karthi 26

The pictures confirm that Karthi and Krithi Shetty will be playing opposite each other in this Nalan Kumarasamy directorial, with the actress also presenting a gift for the director.

As per reports, the film's official title is Vaa Vaathiyarae, in which the protagonist character, Karthi, is said to be a massive fan of veteran late actor-politician MG Ramachandran, more popularly known as MGR. Moreover, the film is said to have Bahubali actor Sathyaraj as the main antagonist, with Rajkiran playing an important role.

The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with its shooting currently underway. It is expected to be released in the early phases of 2024.

Karthi's lineups

Karthi will appear in the film Japan, directed by Raju Murugan. The film is based on a notorious thief called Japan who engages in a cat-and-mouse game with the police after allegedly stealing Rs 200 crores worth of jewelry. The film produced by Dream Warrior Pictures has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Jithan Ramesh in prominent roles.

The film has music composed by National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar, with Ravi Varman and Philomin Raj handling the camera and editing for the movie. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

ALSO READ: Kaithi 2: Makers ring in 4 years of first film asking fans to 'hold your expectations for lifetime settlement'