Karthi and director Mohan Raja’s film star Nayanthara or Trisha Krishnan as co-lead? Here’s what we know

Karthi recently announced his next project, marking his first collaboration with director Mohan Raja. Now, reports suggest that either Nayanthara or Trisha Krishnan could play the female lead.

Karthi’s film with Mohan Raja to have Nayanthara or Trisha Krishnan as co-lead?

According to Valai Pechu, Nayanthara is the first choice to star opposite Karthi in the upcoming film. If the report turns out to be accurate, it will mark the actors' second collaboration after the horror comedy Kaashmora.

Nayanthara has also previously collaborated with Mohan Raja on Thani Oruvan, Velaikkaran, and Godfather. The report further states that if she is unable to take up the role, the makers may approach Trisha Krishnan instead. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the casting.

Marking his 25th year in cinema, Mohan Raja recently announced his collaboration with Karthi through his social media handle.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film follows a police officer who, inspired by his grandfather, embraces the qualities of iconic characters portrayed by M. G. Ramachandran.

As the story progresses, he develops an alter ego that stands against wrongdoing while adopting the persona of an MGR-inspired character. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Up next, Karthi will headline Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 action thriller Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the original film followed a former spy who returns after years away to stop a water company from carrying out a dangerous plan. The sequel also stars SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Apart from Sardar 2, Karthi will also be seen in the period action film Marshal. Set in the 1960s, the film features the actor in a rugged new avatar. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram appear in supporting roles.

The actor has also announced another upcoming project, tentatively titled Karthi30. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

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