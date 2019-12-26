Karthi and Jyothika starrer Thambi RUNTIME CUT by 10 minutes

The makers of Jyothika Karthi starrer Thambi, took to Twitter and announced that the movie's runtime has been cut by 10 minutes.

In what comes as an unexpected news to the fans of Karthi and Jyothika, the makers of Thambi took to Twitter and announced that they have cut the runtime of Thambi (Donga in Telugu) by 10 minutes due to unknown reasons. Apparently, the film’s length has been reduced by 10 minutes. Now, the overall running time of the film will be 2 hours and 19 minutes. The revised version has already started to play in theatres since yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, “Adding to the merriness of this holiday season, you can enjoy a crispier version of your favourite #Thambi in theatres near you, from today! Thank you for all the love!” While the film is getting tremendous support by the family audience, this unexpected cut comes as a huge surprise. As far as the box office is concerned, Thambi is expected to have a steady run until the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, music for the film was composed by 96 fame Govind Vasantha and RD Rajasekhar took care of cinematography.

Thambi was produced by Parallel Minds Production in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Apart from Karthi and Jyothika, the family entertainer also has Sathyaraj and senior actor Sowcar Janaki in prominent roles. Going by the trailer, it can be said that the story talks about brother and sister, who reunite after years.

