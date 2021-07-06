Karthi and PS Mithran’s Sardar: Makers to resume shooting from July 10?

Karthi is rumoured to be playing a dual role in this espionage thriller with one of the characters being that of a cop.

One of Karthi’s upcoming films is Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, who had directed films like Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero in the past. The movie is produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, which had produced Karthi's Dev earlier. GV Prakash Kumar composes the music. The motion poster of the film was recently released in Tamil and Telugu. The poster featuring Karthi with long hair, gray beard and wrinkled face had gone viral on the internet and spurred interest in the audience.

The filming was halted due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. It has been reported that the shooting of the movie will resume on July 10. It has been said that a huge set is being set up at a popular studio in Chennai for this purpose. Actress Simran is said to be playing a pivotal role in the film which also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Karthi is rumoured to be playing a dual role in this espionage thriller with one of the characters being that of a cop. Karthi was last seen on screens in Sulthan that starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and had released in theatres. Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan had directed the film which also starred Lal, Napolean and others in principal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja had scored the music with additional support by Vivek-Mervin. Sathyan Sooryan had cranked the camera while Ruben was in charge of the cuts. SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures had bankrolled the venture.

