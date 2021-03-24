Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna attend the pre release event of Sulthan’s trailer; See PHOTOS

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the big screens on April 2.```

Karthi and Kashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan has been grabbing the attention ever since it was announced. Ahead of the release of Sulthan’s trailer, the makers of the film organised a promotional event which was attended by the film’s lead actors Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. While the film’s trailer is all set to be released this evening at 5 PM, the film will hit the big screens on April 2 amidst huge expectations. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Sulthan marks the Kollywood debut of popular Kannada and Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is also making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu. The film’s teaser was released on February 2 and it received a positive response from fans and critics alike. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Karthi wrote, "#Sulthan, a honest effort to bring a complete family entertainer with humor, romance, action & strong man to man relationship. Hope you all like it."

The makers also released a song which turned out to be a hit. The first look of Karthi from the film was released last year. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter space and penned an emotional post while sharing the first look. She wrote, "A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly grateful for all that I have right now."

Credits :Twitter

