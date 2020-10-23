Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Makers to REVEAL the first look poster on October 26

The makers of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer took to social media and announced that they are all set to reveal the first look poster of the film on October 26.

After sharing the photo of shooting wrap-up and photos from the dubbing studio with Karthi, the makers of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Sulthan have now announced that they will reveal the film’s first look poster on October 26. At a time when the Kollywood industry is on a spree of revealing first look posters and teasers, this has come as yet another sweet surprise to the fans of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. Excited fans shared the news across all social media platforms.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. With the theatres in Tamil Nadu expected to be reopened, it looks like the makers of the film are planning to finish the film sooner. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown. However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date.

See the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Karthi has in his pipeline the magnum opus by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. Few portions of Karthi were shot before the lockdown was imposed. Now, it is expected that the makers will restart the shooting process soon. On the other hand, for Rashmika, Sulthan is her first Tamil Film. In Tollywood, she will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the most anticipated film Pushpa.

