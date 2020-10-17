Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Makers share PHOTOS from post production process

Sharing that they have started the post-production work of the film, the makers have shared photos of Karthi during his dubbing work.

A while ago, the makers of the upcoming Kollywood flick Sulthan took to social media and shared a photo while revealing that they have wrapped up the shooting process. Now, they have shared another photo, stating that they have started the post-production work and Karthi has started dubbing his portions. In the photo, it can be seen that a small pooja was performed before the post production work was started.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. With the theatres in Tamil Nadu expected to be reopened, it looks like the makers of the film are planning to finish the film sooner. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown. However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date.

Meanwhile, Karthi has in his pipeline the magnum opus by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. Few portions of Karthi were shot before the lockdown was imposed. Now, it is expected that the makers will restart the shooting process soon. On the other hand, for Rashmika, Sulthan is her first Tamil Film. In Tollywood, she will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the most anticipated film Pushpa.

