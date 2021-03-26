Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Suriya heaps praise on trailer; Says he can’t wait to watch the film

Directed by Remo fame filmmaker Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan’s music is composed by Vivek-Mervin and the film will be released on April 2.

The trailer of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Sulthan was released by the makers a couple of days back and it became an instant internet sensation. While fans have been sharing it and lauding it across all the social media platforms, Karthi’s brother and sensational actor Suriya took to his Twitter space and shared the trailer while lauding it. He added that he can’t wait to watch the film on the big screens.

Suriya wrote, “Trailer pattaya kelappudhu! @Karthi_Offl can’t wait to watch in theatres with masks! #JaiSultan @Bakkiyaraj_k @DreamWarriorpic this huge film gives me a lot of expectation looks like a perfect summer entertainer!” His fans took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are to watch the film on the big screens. The trailer was launched after a grand event with the lead cast in Chennai, where Rashmika was all praises for her costar Karthi and shared some candid moments from the shooting.

Trailer pattaya kelappudhu..! @Karthi_Offl can’t wait to watch in theatres with masks! #JaiSultan @Bakkiyaraj_k @DreamWarriorpic this huge film gives me a lot of expectation looks like a perfect summer entertainer! https://t.co/ksNMfMzqqh — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 25, 2021

Directed by Remo fame filmmaker Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan’s music is composed by Vivek-Mervin. Meanwhile, Suriya recently shared an update about his upcoming film with Pandiraj. He shared a photo from the sets of the film while revealing that he has joined the shooting process. He also has in his kitty, a film with Vetri Maaran titled Vaadivasal and another one with Hari titled Aruvaa. It is expected that more updates about the upcoming films will be revealed by the makers soon.

