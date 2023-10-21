Karthi announces second part for 2022 blockbuster hit Sardar; Details inside

Karthi is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry and is known to choose his films carefully. The actor has also earned a reputation for portraying characters in a simplistic manner, making them thoroughly relatable for the audience.

His 2022 film, Sardar, which was helmed by PS Mithran courted popularity owing to its thrilling nature along with a socially relevant undertone. As the film turned one on October 21st, the Kaithi actor took to social media to thank the fans and audiences for their support. He also announced that the second part of the film is in the making. He also shared a video on his social media, which included the audience giving their review about Sardar. He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which read,

“One year of Blockbuster #Sardar; Thank you my dear fans and audience for this great milestone. #Sardar2 loading soon.”

About Sardar

Sardar is a 2022 spy action thriller film helmed by PS Mithran, The film featured an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Ilavarasu, and many more apart from Karthi. The film also featured Karthi in a dual role. The film told the story of a former RAW agent and his endeavors.

The film was bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures, and the music for the film was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film was a blockbuster hit, with fans praising the writing, and direction of PS Mithran, as well as the performances of Karthi, Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, and Rajisha Vijayan.

Karthi on the professional front

Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, in which he played the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and many more. The film received widespread acclaim, especially for the performances of Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

The Madras actor is next set to appear in the crime comedy Japan, in which he will be portraying the titular role. The film also features Anu Emmanuel, KS Ravikumar and many more, and is helmed by Raju Murugan. The teaser for the film was recently released, and the film is all set to release in November this year.

