Karthi assures Kaithi 2 will happen with Lokesh Kanagaraj, opens up about Meiyazhagan’s impact

Karthi is set to hit the big screens soon with the upcoming action thriller film Sardar 2, slated to release on September 10, 2026. Ahead of the sequel movie’s theatrical debut, the actor reacts to the long wait for Kaithi 2.

Karthi assures Kaithi 2 will happen

Speaking at a pre-release event for Sardar 2, the audience started chanting about Kaithi 2. In response, Karthi said, “We’ll do it… we’ll do it… Let’s release Sardar 2 first. Look at that, and then we can release Kaithi 2. I’ll tell Lokesh about it. He’s over there acting and roaming around. We’ll have to ask him to direct it again.”

Moreover, in the media interaction following the event, the actor was questioned about why his films following Kaithi and Sardar didn’t make an impact. However, the actor retorted and underlined how his film Meiyazhagan is appreciated by everyone.

The actor continued, “I have done one film called Meiyazhagan; everyone has appreciated that film. Each film is different, and we are doing films with the intent of getting appreciation. We are like children, trying to make parents (Audience) happy. If we do a good film, you appreciate; if not, you'll bash; we are ready for both.”

More about Sardar 2

In the recent trailer for Sardar 2 , the story begins with a backstory exploring an old event that Chandrabose, aka Sardar, faced back in the day. Even though he believes that the mission was completed successfully, the collateral damage continues to haunt him. However, years later, the old wounds resurface once again, with Black Dagger becoming his new foe.

With grand set pieces and slick action sequences, Malavika Mohanan is also shown in the same past episode of Bose. With SJ Suryah playing Black Dagger, the film will also feature Rajisha Vijayan reprising her old character, while Ashika Ranganath and Yogi Babu join the cast.

Karthi’s work front

Following Sardar 2, Karthi is expected to wrap his 30th film, helmed by Kalyan Shankar and co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary. The actor also has the period action drama Marshal in his lineup, along with a collaboration with director Mohan Raja.

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