Karthi calls it a wrap on Viruman, praises team's execution and planning

Actor Karthi on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil film 'Viruman', that is being directed by Muthaiah, had been completed.

Taking to social media, Karthi said that the film had been completed because of great planning and execution by both the director Muthaiah and cinematographer Selvakumar.

He also wished the film's leading lady, Aditi Shankar, good luck and a great career. He said, "Enjoy the journey, you are a natural."

Aditi is director Shankar's daughter who is also making her debut in the Tamil film industry as an actress with this film. Interestingly, the actress had only a few days ago, turned a fully qualified doctor, getting her degree in medicine.

Karthi also expressed his happiness at having worked in a project again that had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Finally, he also thanked his brother Suriya, whose production house 2D Entertainment had produced this film.

The actor also bid bye to Theni where they had been camping to shoot for the film.

