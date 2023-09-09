Karthi clicked in Hyderabad, meets John Cena during the WWE Superstars Spectacle event

Popular Tamil actor Karthi was clicked in Hyderabad as he attended the WWE spectacle. The actor looked dashing in all-black casual attire for the event in the city. He caught up with WWE superstar John Cena at the event and also shared a pic on his social media. The actor reportedly shot for an advertisement with John and other WWE superstars.

Karthi took to Twitter and shared a photo with John Cena as he welcomed him to India for the WWE Superstars Spectacle event in Hyderabad. The duo struck a pose together, holding hands. While John wore a white T-shirt and a black cap, Karthi sported a black T-shirt and a matching WWE jersey. They also spent time together and had a chat and pics are going viral on the Internet. For the unversed, Karthi is the brand ambassador for WWE South.

He wrote in the caption, "A great pleasure meeting you @JohnCena. Thank you for being so kind and warm. It’s wonderful how you could make everyone feel special in those few minutes. Hustle Loyalty Respect - felt all of that #WWESuperstarSpectacle Hyderabad." After meeting John and wrapping up the advertisement shoot, Karthi was clicked exiting the event and heading towards his car.

Ever since yesterday, WWE superstars have trending on social media as they are in India for an event. The grand WWE Spectacle event took place in Hyderabad, on September 8 night, Friday. John Cena visited India for 17 long years and fans couldn't calm.



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Japan with director Rajamurugan, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. Japan will see the actor playing a dual role. The film's music is by GV Prakash with cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj.

He also began work on Sardar 2. Karthi and director Mithran's blockbuster film Sardar will be getting a sequel. Reportedly, Yuvan Shankar Raja might score music for the second part. It is to be noted Sardar had GV Prakash as a music composer. Yuvan has reportedly replaced GV in Sardar 2.

