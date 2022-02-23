Karthi clocks 15 years in industry & pens a heartfelt note reminiscing his debut film Paruthiveeran

Karthi is one popular actor in the Tamil film industry. Today, exactly, 15 years ago, the actor's debut film Paruthiveeran was released. Marking the special day of 15 years in the industry with his debut film, he penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the memories and thanked director Ameer, his fans, Suriya and the media for showering love on his journey.

Karthi took to social media and shared a note, which read, 15 GOLDEN YEARS. since #Paruthiveeran. I feel blessed to have started my acting career with that film. Every move of mine was designed and tutored by Ameer sir and all the credit goes to him. Of the many lessons learnt, I still treasure the way he taught me to immerse myself and enjoy the work that I do. Thanks to Ameer sir, Gnanavel, Anna, My Dear Fans & Media for ushering me into this beautiful path!-KARTHI."

Paruthiveeran was written and directed by Ameer. The film stars Priyamani as the female lead. After two years of making, the film was released on 23 February 2007 and received universal critical acclaim and prestigious wins including National and Filmfare awards. It also emerged a high commercial success, running successfully for more than one year in theatres.

The story is set in a rural area around Madurai in the village called Paruthiyur, which still practices caste segregation.

Meanwhile, coming to his next, the star is waiting for the release of Mani Ratnam’s directorial project Ponniyin Selvan, which is to release this April. He will also be reuniting with his Komban director M Muthaiah. The project titled Viruman is being financed by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Karthi is presently shooting for P. S. Mithran’s Sardar.

