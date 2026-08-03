Karthi collaborates with Ravi Mohan’s brother and director Mohan Raja: ‘I have no words to thank you…’

Karthi is all set to return to the big screens with Sardar 2, which is slated to release on September 10, 2026. Now, the actor has confirmed his next project with popular director Mohan Raja, the brother of Ravi Mohan.

Karthi announces next film with Mohan Raja

Taking to social media, director Mohan Raja announced the project and wrote, “By the blessings of my parents, my family, and all your love, I have always been blessed with good work. Now, my 11th directorial venture in the 25th year of my career becomes even more special as I join hands with my dear brother Karthi. Produced by Prince Pictures. And to my audience once again, I have no words to thank you for always standing by me. Please bless me on this journey too.”

Here’s the post:

Sharing the same update online, Karthi replied, “Very happy to collaborate with you in your 25th year of cinema, brother.” While further details about the project are yet to be announced, reports suggest that it will be a family entertainer.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film follows a police officer who, inspired by his grandfather, embraces the qualities of iconic characters portrayed by MG Ramachandran.

As the story progresses, he develops an alter ego that stands against wrongdoing while taking on the persona of an MGR-inspired character. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Next, Karthi will appear in the lead role in Sardar 2, a sequel to the 2022 action thriller Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the original film followed a former spy who returns after years away to stop a water company from carrying out a dangerous plan. The sequel features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

The film has music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by George C. Williams, and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Apart from Sardar 2, Karthi will also be seen in the period action film Marshal . Set in the 1960s, the film features the actor in a rugged new avatar. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram are part of the supporting cast.

The actor has also announced his next project, tentatively titled Karthi30 . Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna pens long note after sustaining 3rd injury amid shoot: ‘Was really hoping no one will know…’