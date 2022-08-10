Karthi confirms sequel of his most popular film Kaithi with Lokesh Kangaraj; Deets inside

Karthi's Kaithi is one of the most popular and talked film in Tamil. Even after 2 years of release, the buzz for the film is still the same and ever since Kamal Haasan's Vikram released, the madness for Kaithi and Karthi's role Dilli has become more. Now, the actor himselflf confirmed the sequel of Kaithi during the promotions of his upcoming film Viruman. He not only hinted at part 2 but also gave details about the shoot.

During the promotions of Viruman, Karthi confirmed sequel of Kaithi and said it will go on floors once director Lokesh Kangaraja wraps up his current commitments. This has left fans super excited and happy as fans can't wait to see more of Dilli after the blockbuster success of Vikram, which was somehow intervened to Kaithi.

Karthi played the role of a prisoner in parole, who was on a search for his long lost daughter. In the process, he gets caught in a situation, and he gets chased by rowdies.

According to our reports, the filmmaker is planning to combine the worlds of Vikram and Kaithi into one mega film in the future. Vikram and Kaithi are very loved films, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring both the words together in a crossover story. However, he is toying with the idea at present, and hasn’t begun work on the script yet. For now, he is focused on another project, so this will take a while to develop. But depending on the cast and crew’s availability, Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring the central characters of Kaithi and Vikram together in a larger-than-life film,” informs a source close to the development.

