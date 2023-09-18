Karthi drops hint about exciting film with brother Suriya; Details inside

Tamil actor Karthi confirmed a project with brother Suriya. Yes, in the latest interview with Variety, the actor said both are keen to do a film together and are waiting for a good story. The Ponniyin Selvan actor also stated that earlier he was 'scared' to work with his brother but now they are 'ready.'

Brothers Suriya and Karthi to come together for a film

Karthi reacted to a fan's long-awaited dream to watch him and his brother Suriya together in a film. The actor said, "People are excited to bring us all together. Dad now is very clear – he’s not very keen to come in front of the camera. But my brother and myself, we are very keen that we should find a good story and do it,” Karthi said. “Very rarely are brothers in the same industry. And we really want to do one good film together for sure. Earlier, I was scared. Now we are both certain, we have to do one.”

Suriya and Karthi are one of the most popular actors in South cinema. Sons of popular producer Sivakumar, the two paved a niche for themselves with several blockbuster movies and became successful actors in Tamil. Both are on top of their game as their previous films Ponniyin Selvan 2, Jai Bhim, Etharkkum Thunindhavan became blockbuster hits of Kollywood.

This piece of news has left fans super excited, who have been waiting for years to watch the Sivakumar brothers together in a film. Netizens hope they get a good story as both are excellent actors and watching them together would surely be bliss.

Karthi and Suriya's Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Karthi is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Japan, directed by Raju Murugan and starring Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres for Diwali in November 2023.

The actor also shared insights on his movie Japan, revealing that: "It’s a crime thriller, it’s got a manhunt to it. But apart from that, the writing and characters in the film are so well-rooted, and at the same time, it’s got a lot of flamboyance – it’s a very unique combination."

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. After this, he will soon be starting to film for Vetrimaaran's period drama, Vaadivaasal, based on the backdrop of Jallikattu.

ALSO READ: Leo Telugu poster OUT: Thalapathy Vijay's intriguing look builds hype for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial