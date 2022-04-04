Karthi drops a throwback photo with brother Suriya in matching outfits; Fan asks 'Why r u so cute’

Suriya and Karthi are considered the dynamic duo of Kollywood. Whenever the brothers pose together, fans are unable to contain their excitement. Today, we are going to show you a throwback picture that will prove that these two were born to rule the silver screens.

Back in March 2021, Karthi posted an adorable picture with his anna. The little siblings can be seen facing the camera in matching outfits. This post had the caption, “Only way I could irritate my brother was to wear the same type of shirt that he wears. Should probably try it again now…Do you brothers dress alike?” After looking at this photo, it is hard to get over the cuteness of Karthi and Suriya. From just being two cute toddlers to becoming Tamil heartthrobs, they have definitely come a long way.

Check out the post below:

Coming to their professional life, Karthi will next star in Mani Ratnam’s much-talked-about epic historical fiction drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Another great selling point of this project is its ensemble cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu along with others. Also, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Rahman will be essaying ancillary roles in this periodic drama.

Meanwhile, Suriya will play the protagonist in filmmaker Bala's upcoming venture tentatively called Suriya41. The shoot for the movie commenced recently. The actor-director are working together after a gap of 18 years. This untitled drama also stars Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in the lead.

Also Read: Yash sports denim look, Srinidhi opts for comfy jumpsuit as they land in Mumbai to promote KGF 2; PICS