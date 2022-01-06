Karthi enjoys peaceful family holiday 'after almost two years amidst nature’s beauty'; PIC

Tamil star Karthi has penned an adorable post for his children. The actor shared an enchanting picture holding hands with his daughter Umayaal and son Kandhan. Posting the captivating photo, Karthi said “First outing for kids (after almost two years of no travel), amidst nature’s beauty. Thank you @shambalayercaud for making our family holiday so relaxed and peaceful. GM Mr. Ravi, Chef Brij Bhushan and the staff made it so easy for us by planning everything for the children. We are all looking forward to the next visit”.

The post by the actor is highly relatable as we all long to go outdoors during these unprecedented times. Karthi is a highly active celeb on social media. He keeps the fans updated on his latest projects and also shares snippets from his personal life. However, he does not share many pictures with his kids and this latest post is a rare treat.

Check out the post below: