Karthi on his Suriya anna’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan release: It is going to be a real feast for fans

Suriya-led action drama Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been released today. His younger brother, Karthi has taken to Twitter to wish his brother on his big day. Posting on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “#ET hitting theatres today. It’s going to be a real feast for Anna’s @Suriya_offl Anbaana fans and a wholesome entertainment for Families! Congratulations @pandiraj_dir sir and team!”

Meanwhile, film’s composer D Imman also tweeted, “#EtharkkumThunindhavan from Today! Worldwide! Overwhelmed to present the sincere effort from the whole cast n crew! Kindly watch in screens near you! A #DImmanMusical Praise God!”

Check out the post below:

Before the release, Etharkkum Thunindhavan landed in trouble after a political party served notice to theatre owners to not screen the flick in their establishment. Nevertheless, Suriya fans are all charged up to witness his latest outing on silver screens. This venture has the supporters thrilled as this is Suriya’s first theatrical release in the last 3 years. His last 2 films were only available on OTT platforms. Some huge hoarding of Suriya has been placed above the movie houses and pics of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Financed by Sun Pictures, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is available in five different languages. Apart from Suriya, the cast of the movie includes Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and others as supporting characters.

After the action drama, the actor is also in talks for some other projects, but the details will be out only once Suriya signs the dotted line.

