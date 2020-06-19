Karthi to join hands with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film's second part?

  1. Home
The film's first part, which was critically acclaimed, ended with many unanswered questions that are expected to be explained in the second part.
Karthi starrer Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a critically acclaimed Tamil film. It locked horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil and yet managed to fetch a huge profit at the Box Office. Now, according to media reports, the actor-director duo is all set to join hands yet again. Reports also suggest that the film will be the second part of Kaithi. This news has created a huge hype on social media as Kaithi was lauded by audience and critics alike.

Karthi will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s most anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan. Since Ponniyin Selvan has war sequences which cannot be shot during the pandemic situation, the makers will not resume with the filming anytime soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film with Rajinikanth will also take time to be rolled out as Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is yet to be completed. Reports suggest that Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj are planning to make use of the time to start their next film.

The original version of Kaithi had Karthi playing a felon, who was released from jail. The film left many unanswered questions that are expected to be explained in the second part. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Master was wrapped up and it’s in post-production stage currently. The film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are the female leads.

