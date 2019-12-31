Karthi to join hands with Komban Muthaiah after Ponniyin Selvan?

According to media reports, Karthi will be joining hands with director Muthaiah, who directed his movie, Komban.

For the first time in his career in the entertainment industry, actor Karthi will be joining hands with the director who helmed his movie Komban. In his 12 years of experience as an actor, Karthi has never collaborated with any director twice. Muthaiah, who directed Karthi’s Komban, will be working with Karthi yet again after his portions for Ponniyin Selvan gets over. It can be said that the year 2019 has been eventful for Karthi, as three of his movies – Dev, Kaithi, Thambi were released this year.

Karthi’s film Thambi, in which he shared screen space with Jyothika and Prakashraj, hit the big screens recently. It had a box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero, and yet the movie is doing decently at the box office. His movie Kaithi, which had a box office clash with Vijay’s Bigil, grew up to be a tremendous hit and it was applauded by fans and critics. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was bankrolled by SR Prabhu.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Based on the Tamil novel written by Kalki which goes by the same name, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Karthi, along with Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Ashwin Kakamanu and Arjun Chidambaram are at Thailand currently, top shoot the first schedule of the film. The film also has Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles.

