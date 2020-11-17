  1. Home
Karthi joins the sets of his next film with PS Mithran in Chennai?

While it was revealed recently that Karthi will be joining hands with Irumbu Thirai fame director PS Mithran, new reports suggest that the actor has joined the sets.
According to media reports, Kollywood actor Karthi has started shooting for his next film with PS Mithran. It was officially announced on Diwali that Karthi;s next film will be directed by the Irumbu Thirai director. Now as per the report, the talented actor has started shooting for the film in Chennai and he will be playing dual role. The film is touted to be an action thriller. While the makers have not revealed the title of the film or the rest of the cast and crew, it is expected that it will be announced soon.

Announcing his collaboration with Karthi, PS Mithran wrote, “My next production behins with Karthi”. Tentatively titled Production No 4, the news was shared by Karthi too. He wrote, “Let’s make it memorable! Need all your best wishes for our next :)”. Meanwhile, Karthi will be next seen in Sulthan where he will share the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. It can be expected that Sulthan will be one of the first films to be released in theatres after the lockdown.

However, there’s no update from the filmmakers regarding the film’s release date. Karthi also has a magnum opus in his kitty, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name. Other than Karthi, the historical epic drama has an ensemble of star cast including Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan among others. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting process by the end of this month.

