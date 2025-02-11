Karthi makes a rare appearance with his son Kandhan as he pays visit to the Tirupati temple

Karthi is one such actor who prefers to keep his personal life absolutely low-key and away from the media glare. After the big success of his last film Meiyazhagan, the actor was recently spotted making a rare appearance with his family as they paid a visit to the Tirupati temple.

In videos of his visit doing rounds on the internet, Karthi can be seen surrounded by some of his family members as they duly walked in queue and visited the premises of the Tirupati temple.

Watch the video here:

However, what grabbed attention was the rare appearance of his son Kandhan. The actor was seen carrying his little one in his arms, while the latter shared a cute banter right in his father’s ear. Meanwhile, Karthi too could be seen reciprocating his son’s chatter and smiling playfully at him.

Well, Karthi had been in the news lately after he delivered an assuring box office hit with his last film Meiyazhagan. Co-starring Arvind Swamy in the lead, the film minted over Rs. 31 crores.

Besides that, the movie also grabbed rave and critical reviews from audiences, who loved more than one aspect of the film.

The actor also made a special appearance in his brother Suriya’s last release Kanguva. Fans were elated with this super exciting addition to the cast of the Siva directorial. While it was a cameo role, fans were indeed happy to witness the Sivakumar siblings star together in a film.

Moving on, Karthi has some promising films lined up on his work front. This includes Nalan Kumarasamy directed by Vaa Vaathiyar. The release of this film has been postponed to a time in the summer of 2025.

Besides that, he also has the Tamil spy-action film Sardar 2. Directed by PS Mithran, it is currently in the filming stage.