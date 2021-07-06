Karthi meets TN CM MK Stalin over Draft Cinematograph Act!

Karthi was quoted as saying that in order to release a movie, one needs a censor certificate which is attained from a board.

Yesterday actor Karthi along with senior actress Rohini and other representatives of the Tamil film industry met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the Draft Amendment to Cinematograph Act 2021. Raising various issues, the actor said that the amendment to the act might affect the livelihood of those from the industry. He, in particular, was apprehensive of the censor certificate issue. The Bill suggests that the Union can re-examine films that have already been censored if it is felt that the said movie in question is against the interests of the sovereignty and the integrity of the nation.

Karthi was quoted as saying that in order to release a movie, one needs a censor certificate which is attained from a board. If there are issues there, a tribunal is approached. The same was cancelled in 2017 and now the Union Government will become the place to appeal with the Amendment. This is dangerous, he remarked. He said that not only future films but those which had already been made could be affected because of the same.

Actress Rohini remarked that the industry is pushed towards a zone of insecurity. Anytime, a censor certificate can be recalled, she reasoned. It is learnt that MK Stalin has written a letter to the Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the Draft Cinematograph Act 2021. It has to be recalled that various artists including Kamal Haasan, Karthik Subbaraj, Suriya and Vishal have already slammed the Bill.

Credits :India Today

