Karthi pens an emotional note as he reveals he is blessed with a baby boy; See Post

A while ago, it was revealed that Karthi is expecting his second child. Now, the actor has revealed on his Twitter space that he has been blessed with a baby boy. While revealing the news, Karthi penned an emotional note, thanking the doctors and nurses who helped them deliver the child. He also stated that it was a life changing experience and requested everyone to bless his little son. As soon as he shared the news on his social media space, his followers took to the comments section and wished the actor.

He wrote on the micro blogging space, “Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!” Karthi has a daughter named Umayal, who was born in the year 2013. He got married in the year 2011 to Ranjani. Though his family stays away from social life, photos of Karthi’s wedding were shared across all platforms.

See his Tweet here:

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, photos of Karthi from the dubbing studio were shared by the makers of his upcoming film Sulthan. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. After the makers wrapped up the schedule, photos of the cast members were shared. He also has in his kitty, Maniratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. It is anticipated that Karthi will be seen as Vanavarayan Vandhiyadevan.

