Karthi to play dual role in PS Mithran’s next post Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

The Hero director is currently busy with the script work and the film will be an action-packed film.

We all know that actor Karthi is currently busy with Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Now, a new report has come up stating that he will next be next seen playing the lead role in PS Mithran’s next directorial venture. Apparently, he will be playing a double role in the film. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official announcement soon.

It was also reported that the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. The Hero director is currently busy with the script work and the film will be an action-packed film. PS Mithran shot to his fame after he directed Irumbuthirai starring Vishal in the lead role. His previous film Hero starring Sivakarthikeyan received a lukewarm response and it is expected that this film will meet with the expectations of the director’s previous films.

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen playing one of the key roles in Mani Ratnam’s next film Ponniyin Selvan. Though the makers have not issued any official update about the roles of cast members, it is expected that he will be seen as Vandhiyadevan in the film. It is based on Tamil novel of the same name written by Amar Kalki. Photos of Karthi with long hair and thick beard surfaced on social media, which is anticipated to be the actor’s look for the film.

