Karthi & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sultan to hit the big screen during the summers? Find Out

The Kaithi actor Karthi and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in an upcoming film called Sultan. The latest news update about the film Sultan is that the film will hit the big screen during the summer holidays. There is no official confirmation on the news yet from the makers of the south drama Sultan. The Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sultan is helmed by director Bakkiaraj Kannan. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna will be marking her Kollywood debut with Sultan. As per the latest news reports, the film Sultan has completed its shoot and the post production work is under full swing.

There is a strong buzz that the south star Karthi who got a lot of love and positive reviews for his blockbuster film Kaithi is working non-stop on his films. The film Kaithi was helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is now busy with his latest offering called Master. This film will see south megastar Thalapathy in the lead. The film will have south superstar Vijay Sethupathi essaying a key role. The first and the second look of the film Master have already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. The south star Karthi got a lot of appreciation for his brilliant performance in the south flick Thambi. This film also featured his sister in law, Jyotika.

The fans and audience members gave the film Thambi a big thumbs up and the film did very well at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, as the fans are hoping for a blockbuster hit in Sultan.

