Karthi reveals both Kaithi and Meiyazhagan were shot entirely during night but are different in THIS one way

Karthi is next set to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024, with his upcoming movie, Meiyazhagan. The film directed by ‘96 fame Premkumar had a promotional event in which Karthi shared a fun banter by comparing both Meiyazhagan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi.

In a short clip shared by Thi Cinemas, the actor humorously said, “Kaithi was an extraordinary experience as we shot the movie entirely at night, and that too with Lokesh killing me with fight scenes every day. However this one (Meiyazhagan) also takes place during a single night but thankfully it has no fight, so please don’t expect that.”

“I remember director Bala sir who once said that even two people having a nice chat could be made into a good film. Similarly, when two people who have been distant for quite some time meet again, we can have so many enjoyable moments. I don’t know how this man (Premkumar) made this film who claims to have written it in 6 days,” the actor further added.

The actor further expressed his gratitude towards Kamal Haasan who has lent his voice to the film in two songs. Moreover, the actor also highlights how he is thankful to his brother Suriya who took this movie up and will deliver it to the right audiences.

The movie Meiyazhagan starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy features the tale of two cousin brothers who rekindle after several years as the latter returns to his village for a wedding. The film’s teaser was unveiled earlier by the makers and portrayed a feel-good aesthetic towards it.

Check out the teaser for Meiyazhagan here:

Along with the lead actors, the film also showcases actors like Rajkiran, Sri Divya, and many more in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Govind Vasantha who previously worked with Premkumar for ‘96 as well.

Coming to the actor's work front, Karthi is next set to appear in the film Vaa Vaathiyaar. The film features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady and is being directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. Furthermore, the actor is also shooting for his sequel film Sardar 2.

