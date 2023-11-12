Karthi REVEALS why he has not worked with brother Suriya yet: ‘Both Anna and I are picky actors’

Suriya and Karthi, the famous actors and real-life brothers, have established themselves as the leading stars of the Tamil film industry with some notable movies and powerful performances over the years. Despite being active in the industry for quite a long time, the siblings have not shared the screen in a movie, yet. Recently, Karthi finally revealed the real reason behind not working with his brother Suriya, yet.

Karthi reveals why he has not worked with Suriya yet

In a recent conversation with director Gautham Vasudev Menon in the 'Uraiyaadal and Stuff...' interview streaming on Ondraga Entertainment YouTube channel, the Kaithi actor extensively spoke about his deep bond with his supremely talented brother. Interestingly, Karthi revealed that he is keen to share the screen with Suriya in a movie, very soon.

According to the multi-faceted talent, he was initially scared to share the screen with his elder brother, who is a National Award-winning actor. However, later both Suriya and Karthi felt they should do a film together, and create some good memories on sets together. However, the siblings never found a script that excited both of them equally.

'Both Anna and I are picky actors," revealed the Ponniyin Selvan actor, who confirmed that they are still waiting for an opportunity to act together in a film. Karthi stated that the script should satisfy both of them as actors, and the connection between their characters to develop in an organic manner. Even though the brothers came across an exciting idea a few years back, it never materialized.

Suriya and Karthi's work fronts

As you may know, the National Award-winner recently wrapped up the shooting of Kanguva, the upcoming period action drama helmed by Siva, recently. Suriya is reuniting with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for an upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 43. He is also expected to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the Rolex standalone movie.

Karthi, on the other hand, is set to return as the celebrated character Dilli from Kaithi, in its highly anticipated sequel which has been titled Kaithi 2. He is also set to team up with acclaimed director Nalan Kumarasamy for Karthi 26, his upcoming untitled 26th movie.

