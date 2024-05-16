Karthi reviews Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali's movie Amar Singh Chamkila; calls it a ‘beautiful film’

The recently released Hindi language movie, Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra has been lauded by many. Now, Tamil actor Karthi is also voicing his appreciation towards the Imtiaz Ali movie.

In a new post made on X (formerly Twitter), Karthi has shared some blissful comments about the film. He said, “Watched #AmarSinghChamkila…. a beautiful film that portrays an artist from his true sense,” and praised the performances by Diljit and Parineeti.

Check out Karthi’s loving words for Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Karthi also lauded director Imtiaz Ali by calling the film’s writing and narration, brilliant. Moreover, the actor also praised the musical tracks composed by AR Rahman and added how it transported him into the glory of that musical era.

The movie is a biographical drama movie about the life of Punjabi musician, Amar Singh Chamkila. The flick written, directed, and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali features Diljit Dosanjh in the title role with Parineeti Chopra playing his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The movie is a biographical drama movie about the life of Punjabi musician, Amar Singh Chamkila. The flick written, directed, and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali features Diljit Dosanjh in the title role with Parineeti Chopra playing his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The film focuses on the journey of rags to riches of Amar Singh and how his songs with brash lyrics made him a sensation. However, the very nature of his music earned him several fans and brutal criticism, leading up to his untimely death. The movie was initially premiered in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, and was directly released all over the world on Netflix on April 12. The film also earned immense praise from critics and was lauded as the comeback of Imtiaz's magical storytelling.

Karthi’s lineups

Karthi was last seen in 2023 with his film Japan, directed by Raju Murugan. The movie marked the actor’s 25th venture in the cinema industry but drastically failed to impress the audience.

Furthermore, the actor has already finished filming his next movie Mei Azhagan with 96 director Premkumar. Now, the actor is currently involved in the shooting of his upcoming movie Vaa Vaathiyaare featuring Krithi Shetty in the lead role as well.

Moreover, Karthi is expected to join hands with director PS Mithran once again for their film's sequel, titled Sardar 2. Other than that, the actor would also be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2 after the director finishes his work for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

