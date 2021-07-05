Karthi’s Kaithi: Remake of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial runs into controversy; Here’s what happened

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi was a superhit film with Karthi as the lead actor and Arjun Das as the main antagonist.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj made his debut in Tamil cinema with Maanagaram. His second film was Kaithi which was released in 2019 and starred Karthi and Narain in the lead. Competing with Vijay's Bigil, the film was well received, both critically and commercially. Kaithi was produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. Trade buzz was that the remake of this film in other languages and the next part will start rolling soon. However, the producer has not yet made an official announcement about it while Lokesh Kanaraj is busy with Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

A controversy soon erupted after one Rajeev, who hails from Kerala, approached the court saying the story of Kaithi was his and that he had already met the production team through a friend and received an advance for the same. Rajeev has alleged that the production company had filmed his story with Lokesh Kanagaraj. He has also filed a case in a Kerala court, seeking a license for the story and compensation.

Rajeev hails from Kollam, Kerala. He was arrested in a murder case and was lodged in a jail in Chennai. After his release from prison in 2007, he says he met SR Prabhu and told the story he created based on his experiences in prison. Rajeev claims that Dream Warrior Pictures had given him an advance after deciding to shoot his story and he has not been informed about the status of the film since then. Rajeev has filed a case in a Kerala court alleging that the story was stolen when he saw the film on television recently. In the petition, Rajeev not only sought the license for the story but has also asked the production company to pay Rs 4 crore as compensation. Without proving what is true in this case, Kaithi’s next part and remakes in other languages can’t be made, the court has said, cite media reports.

Following this, SR Prabhu shared a note on social media in which he said, “Media has reported saying a Kerala court has given an injunction against Kaithi being remade or its part 2 coming up. A few media outlets are also reaching out to us regarding the same. We don’t know the official details of the case, so can’t comment on the same as yet. At the same time, we are in a position to deny and legally challenge what's been reported about us in the media vis-a-vis Kaithi. We also request media to not report adversely until they are aware of the full facts of the case and uphold media ethics.”

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×