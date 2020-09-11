  1. Home
Karthi’s next film with PS Mithran: GV Prakash to compose music?

GV Prakash, who has composed music for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, might be roped in to compose music for Karthi's next film with PS Mithran.
While we are waiting to know more updates about Karthi’s next film with PS Mithran, it looks like the film will have GV Prakash to compose music. According to The Times Of India, the composer has already held talks with the makers and they will announce the news officially soon. Reports suggested earlier that Karthi will be playing a double role in the film. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official announcement soon.

It was also reported that the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. The director is currently busy with the script work and the film will be an action-packed film. For the unversed, PS Mithran shot to fame after he directed Irumbu Thirai starring Vishal in the lead role. His previous film Hero starring Sivakarthikeyan did not do well at the Box Office and so fans are highlt expecting from this film.

Meanwhile, GV Prakash’s next film as a composer is Soorarai Pottru, and the film is all set to be released on OTT platform soon. He has also been roped in to compose music for Dhanush’s next film with Vetrimaaran. However, no official statement has been made by the makers yet. He has also been roped in to compose music for Dhanush’s next film with Karthick Naren.

