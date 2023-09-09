Karthi says ‘Hustle Loyalty Respect’ to WWE legend John Cena as they catch up in Hyderabad

Tamil actor Karthi shared a photo from his recent meeting with WWE legend John Cena. The two met at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where they discussed their shared love for wrestling and cinema.

As the brand ambassador for WWE South, the Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi shot a glossy commercial with WWE superstars in Hyderabad. During the time he met the WWE icon John Cena, who was in town for the ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ event. The two spent some quality time together and took some heartwarming snaps that have taken social media by storm.

Karthi’s love for the WWE legend John Cena

The viral photo shared by Karthi shows him warmly shaking hands with the international actor. Along with the pictures, the Paruthiveeran star shared a heartwarming caption on his Twitter account where he said, “A great pleasure meeting you @JohnCena. Thank you for being so kind and warm. It’s wonderful how you could make everyone feel special in those few minutes. Hustle Loyalty Respect - felt all of that”

The upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle in India is set to be a star-studded affair, with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Headlining the event will be John Cena and Seth Rollins, who will team up to take on a team of Indian-origin stars. Other top superstars on the card include Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther. The event promises to be an exciting and action-packed spectacle, with fans in India sure to be treated to a night of world-class wrestling.

Karthi's upcoming projects promise to delight fans

Meanwhile, Karthi is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Japan, directed by Raju Murugan and starring Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of this month.

After charming the audience with his spectacular performance as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I and II, the actor is all set to keep his fans entertained with a plethora of his upcoming releases ahead. Apart from Japan as per media reports the Viruman actor is likely to reunite with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the much-anticipated sequel Kaithi 2.

