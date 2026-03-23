Karthi starrer Marshal to release during Diwali 2026? Director Tamizh confirms potential date for period film

Karthi and director Tamizh are collaborating on a film titled Marshal. The upcoming project is touted as a period film and has now been confirmed for a theatrical release during Diwali this year.

Karthi starrer Marshal to release for Diwali 2026?

Speaking at the JFW Awards, director Tamizh said, “I have completed two schedules for Marshal. About 43 days of shooting have been completed. We are planning for a Diwali release. It is a period film set in 1965.”

Marshal is an upcoming period action film set in the 1960s. The movie is being made on a massive scale with meticulous attention to detail. With Karthi in the lead role, the film features him in a rugged makeover, while Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the co-lead.

Initially, it was expected that Nivin Pauly would play the main antagonist. However, the actor reportedly opted out of the role, and Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in instead. The film will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram in key roles.

Previously, in November, the film’s second shooting schedule came to an abrupt halt after a technician died following a fall at the shooting location in Tamil Nadu.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in the lead role in Vaa Vaathiyaar. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film focuses on a police officer who is influenced by his grandfather to adopt elements of the cinematic characters of MG Ramachandran.

As a result, the officer develops an alter ego that fights against wrongdoers while masquerading as an MGR-inspired character. Apart from the Thozha actor, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor will next star in the spy action drama Sardar 2 . Directed by PS Mithran, the film serves as a sequel to Sardar (2022). With Karthi reprising his dual roles, the movie also features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath as part of the cast. However, an official release date for the sequel flick hasn’t been confirmed.

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