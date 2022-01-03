Karthi starrer Sardar to begin next schedule from 6 January in Chennai; Makers announce latest update

The next schedule for Karthi starrer Sardar will start from 6 January in Chennai. Announcing the news on social media, the makers shared a post with the poster from the film. The post was captioned as, “Karthi #Sardar next schedule starts from Jan 6th in chennai...”

Besides Karthi, Sardar will also see Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma and Simran as the film’s lead. The film marks Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. The spy thriller film Sardar has been penned and directed by P. S. Mithran. The project has been produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the background score for the film and George C. Williams has looked after cinematography. The film’s was suppose to complete earlier but the shoot got halted as the pandemic hit the world. Now, the film is likely to be released on 14 April 2022.

Check out the post below:

Karthi also has other anticipated ventures which will be releasing in 2022. Firstly, he will be a part of Mani Ratnam’s next. The project titled Ponniyin Selvan is likely to be out on April 2022. Karthi will be essaying the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Mani Ratnam directorial. He will also be reuniting with his Komban director M Muthaiah. The project titled Viruman is being financed by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Viruman will also mark director Muthaiah's first collaboration with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is slated to release on May 2022.

Also Read: Die hard fan couple of Puneeth Rajkumar name their son after the late actor