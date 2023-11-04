Karthi talks about his friendship with Nani and Nagarjuna at the Japan pre-release event

The grand pre-release event of Karthi's 25th film, Japan, created a buzz in Hyderabad as the film. Karthi also spoke about his friendship with actor Nani, saying that Nani is an example of how hard work and talent can help a person achieve any height. He praised Nani for his versatility and his ability to surprise audiences with every new film. Read more to know about it all.

Karthi praises Nani for his versatility and support of new talent

Karthi highlighted his camaraderie with his Nani, lauding him as a shining exemplar of how relentless dedication and innate talent can propel one to great heights. He commended Nani's versatility, noting his uncanny knack for consistently astonishing audiences with each new cinematic endeavor.

“There is a new script.. there is a good screenplay.. but it is different.. there is a door that is Nani's house.. you can go there.. the doors are always open for you”, Karthi explained the way Nani anchors new talent

Karthi also mentioned that he has many similarities with Nani and that the talk about both of them goes on for hours and hours.

Karthi expresses love and admiration for Nagarjuna

Karthi also expressed his love and admiration for actor Nagarjuna, calling him his elder brother. It is known that Karthi acted with Nagarjuna in the movie Oopiri. Since then a good relationship has developed between the two. Karthi's previous film Sardar was released by Nagarjuna under the Annapurna Studios banner. Now this Japan movie will also be released in Telugu states by Annapurna Studios.

More about Karthi’s Japan

Japan features an ensemble cast including Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, Bava Chelladurai, and more, apart from Karthi. The film has been bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, known for films like Kaithi and Sulthan, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is on a successful run with his last two films, Mark Antony and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The film will reportedly show Karthi as a robber, who has stolen 200 crores worth of jewelry. Japan is touted to be a heist action comedy film, written and directed by Raju Murugan. The trailer of the film dropped on October 29th and has been creating quite a frenzy among fans and cinephiles. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film will hit the silver screens on November 10th.

